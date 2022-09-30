Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa carted off after being slammed down to the turf

For the second time in five days, Tua Tagovailoa had a scary looking injury. This time he was carted off.

In the second quarter, Tagovailoa went back to pass and Cincinnati defensive lineman Josh Tupou got to him. Tupou flung Tagovailoa down and he hit the ground hard. Tagovailoa stayed down and the Amazon Prime Video cameras showed his fingers were locked in a locked position.

Tagovailoa hit the ground with his left elbow, back and back of his helmet. He stayed down for minutes with players from both teams showing concern. A cart was brought out for him.

This did not look good. T’s and P’s for Tua🙏 pic.twitter.com/Ydd4bioDZy — Bussin' With The Boys 🐺 (@BussinWTB) September 30, 2022

On Sunday, Tagovailoa briefly left a game against the Buffalo Bills when he collapsed after a hard hit. The team said it was a back injury and Tagovailoa played the entire second half, though the NFLPA asked for a concussion investigation.

Tagovailoa, who was off to a great start this season in leading the Dolphins to a 3-0 record, was replaced by Teddy Bridgewater.