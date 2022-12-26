Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa back in concussion protocol

The Miami Dolphins have lost four straight games and now they have to hope they won’t be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa when they New England Patriots on Sunday.

Tagovailoa, coming off a poor game on Christmas against the Green Bay Packers, is back in concussion protocol, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday.

Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa is, once again, in concussion protocol, per HC Mike McDaniel. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2022

ESPN’s Adam Schefter speculated on social media this could be the play that landed Tagovailoa in protocol.

This would seem to be the play on which Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa was injured, when his head bangs the ground. pic.twitter.com/zCQXadHm2r — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2022

Tagovailoa went through a scary patch earlier in the season when he was injured against the Buffalo Bills but continued to play.

He then suffered a severe concussion when sacked by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Teddy Bridgewater is the backup QB in Miami.

