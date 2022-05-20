Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has 19th-best odds to win NFL MVP award

Last season, Tua Tagovailoa’s performance left a lot to be desired.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback finished his second year throwing for 2,653 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 67.8% of his pass attempts. His quarterback rating was 90.1.

Now, entering 2022, the Dolphins have put forth a concerted effort to put Tagovailoa in a better situation. They upgraded the offensive line, improved their running game, acquired talented wide receivers, brought in an offensive-minded head coach and hired an experienced quarterbacks coach to give him the best chance to succeed.

With all of those changes, Tagovailoa’s odds of taking home this year’s NFL MVP are set at +6000, according to Tipico Sportsbook. He’s tied for the 19th-best odds of winning the award with Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones and Deebo Samuel.

There are starting quarterbacks that have worse odds than Tagovailoa does, as Jameis Winston (+7000), Carson Wentz (+8000) and Ryan Tannehill (+9000) are all behind him.

In order for Tagovailoa to be considered for the MVP, he would have to blow away the competition. For comparison, Aaron Rodgers won the award in 2021, completing 68.9% of his passes for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions with a league-leading 111.9 passer rating. He also led the Green Bay Packers to a 13-3 record.

If the former Crimson Tide quarterback can replicate that in Miami, he’ll probably be a lock for MVP and MIP.

