Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater not available Sunday vs. Browns

The Miami Dolphins have been battling injuries at the quarterback position all year, and Week 10 has proved to be no different.

Prior to Miami’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater wouldn’t be available on Sunday due to a “chronic knee injury.”

Instead, Tua Tagovailoa will be backed up by rookie Skylar Thompson. Thompson has seen action in two games this season, completing 56.5% of his attempts for 255 yards and one interception.

It’s unclear how long Bridgewater will be out with this injury.

