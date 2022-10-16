Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson leaves game vs. Vikings

The Miami Dolphins are struggling to combat all of the injuries that their impact players are currently dealing with.

In the second quarter of their Week 6 battle with the Minnesota Vikings, rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson exited the game with an injury and had to go back to the locker room. The FOX broadcast highlighted Thompson’s hand hitting a defender’s helmet, but the injury hasn’t been announced.

Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who cleared concussion protocol on Saturday came in for Thompson. This is the fourth game in a row that the Dolphins have had an injury at the quarterback position.

