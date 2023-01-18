Dolphins QB coach Darrell Bevell declines interviews with Jets, Commanders

While the Miami Dolphins season may be over, and changes may happen on the coaching staff, it seems like at least one coach has opted to stay in his current role.

Just days after the New York Jets and Washington Commanders requested to interview Dolphins quarterbacks coach and pass-game coordinator Darrell Bevell, he’s informed both teams that he’s declining their interviews, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

For now, it looks like Bevell plans to stick around with Miami where he’ll have another year to work with Tua Tagovailoa and an offense that can be extremely explosive when everything’s working right.

If Tagovailoa shows prolonged growth in 2023, it could be enough to land Bevell a high-profile job.

