Dolphins QB coach Darrell Bevell to interview for Commanders’ OC role

After the Miami Dolphins were officially eliminated from Super Bowl contention on Sunday, head coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier spoke to the media about their season and the future of the franchise.

While McDaniel reiterated that it’s too soon to make calls on changes to the coaching staff, some may not be his decision.

On Monday, CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported that the Washington Commanders have requested to interview Dolphins quarterbacks coach and pass-game coordinator Darrell Bevell for their offensive coordinator job. Bevell has also been contacted by the New York Jets for their open role.

It was Anderson who mentioned Bevell as a potential head coaching candidate back in November, and while those opportunities haven’t risen yet, a jump back up to offensive coordinator would certainly be a step up again.

