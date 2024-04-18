Dolphins Q&A: Is Miami’s roster better or worse after free-agent moves? Simms bashes Tua again?

Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Chris Perkins answer questions from readers.

Q: Do you think that the current roster is better now than before free agency? I do. — T.J. 2.0 on X

I would say the roster, on paper, is at a slight net loss right now when compared to last year’s hypothetical fully healthy roster.

If the Dolphins were in position to keep one of either defensive tackle Christian Wilkins or right guard Robert Hunt, even if just for the 2024 season on the franchise tag, that would change my opinion. Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel’s loss will be felt. And we still don’t have clarity on the situation regarding center Connor Williams.

The losses, with cornerback Xavien Howard also among them after his necessary release for financial reasons, outweigh the pickups. Although, I do like a lot of the veteran signings, especially for their value when you look at safety Jordan Poyer, cornerback Kendall Fuller, edge rusher Shaq Barrett, center Aaron Brewer, tight end Jonnu Smith and the slew of defensive linemen that appear primed for a rotation to replace Wilkins.

All that said, the offseason isn’t over for the Dolphins. They still have their upcoming first- and second-round picks next week in the draft. They pick up $18.5 million toward the 2024 salary cap when the Howard money comes in, so more free-agent moves are sure to come in the latter part of the offseason. Maybe Odell Beckham Jr.?

So we still need to see the totality of the offseason to truly judge. Plus, beyond that, what’s most important is what the roster looks like by the playoff push if the team can avoid attrition to injury. It did last year’s roster no good to have most of the starting defense out while virtually every key offensive playmaker was hobbled for a playoff game in Kansas City.

Q: What are your thoughts on Chris Simms’ comments? — Manuel Malo on X

To recap the former quarterback’s latest take on Tua Tagovailoa and his extension negotiations, Simms essentially said Dolphins general manager Chris Grier is feeling the pressure over selecting Tagovailoa in the 2020 draft over the other first-round passers that year, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love. He mentioned Joe Burrow, but he was selected No. 1 by the Cincinnati Bengals, before the Dolphins at 5.

His overarching point was that the Dolphins will end up overpaying Tagovailoa as the two sides work to strike up a long-term deal because Grier is doubling down on the selection.

I do agree with one point, in that the Dolphins shouldn’t feel a need to meet some outrageous number that no other team in the NFL would pay for Tagovailoa, essentially having the organization bid against itself.

Pay Tua what he’s truly worth, and that doesn’t mean he should become the league’s new highest-paid quarterback, which will make it more difficult to put the necessary pieces around him.

Beyond that, we all know Simms’ position on Tua, and he’s committed to bashing him every chance he gets. So we should know by now how to take his criticisms of him as a quarterback.

Q: What position are you picking at #21? — CaliDolphin on X

In my mock draft last week, I had the Dolphins trading down and selecting Duke’s Graham Barton. So I’m saying interior offensive lineman and a blocker who can become an option at tackle in the event Terron Armstead retires after this season.

I especially like that he’s the best athlete over Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson and West Virginia’s Zach Frazier. That bodes well for the outside zone. But I like it even better if Miami can trade down to snag him, adding a third-round pick, which the franchise doesn’t currently possess.

That’s my pick in the event that UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu and Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy are off the board at No. 21, which I’m predicting in my mock draft. If either of those are there, that could be a game changer.