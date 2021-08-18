The Dolphins activated three tight ends from the COVID-19 reserve list recently and had no players on the list once they did, but that changed on Wednesday.

The team announced that linebacker Sam Eguavoen has been placed on the COVID list.

Eguavoen has played every game for the Dolphins over the last two seasons. He signed with Miami after spending three years in the CFL.

He has 51 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery while making seven starts for Miami.

The Dolphins list Eguavoen as a backup to Benardrick McKinney on their current depth chart. Vince Biegel and Shaquem Griffin are on the rungs beneath Egua

Dolphins put Sam Eguavoen on COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk