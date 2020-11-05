Dolphins will put Myles Gaskin on injured reserve

Word earlier this week was that Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin would miss three games with a sprained MCL.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores confirmed that Gaskin will miss at least that much time on Thursday. Flores told reporters at his press conference that Gaskin will be placed on injured reserve.

Miami may also be without running back Matt Breida against the Cardinals this Sunday. He did not practice on Wednesday because of a hamstring injury.

The Dolphins picked up running back DeAndre Washington in a trade with the Chiefs on Tuesday, but he won’t be able to play this week due to the time needed to go through COVID-19 protocols. Jordan Howard, Patrick Laird, and Salvon Ahmed are the team’s other running backs.

