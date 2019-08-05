Dolphins put Mike Hull on reserve/PUP, ending his season

The Dolphins opened camp with linebacker Mike Hull on the active/physically unable to perform list, which meant he could be activated any time.

Now, he won’t play this season.

The Dolphins announced that Hull was placed on the reserve/PUP list, and since that happened before the final cutdown to 53, it means he can’t play for them this season.

Hull wasn’t able to start camp because of a knee problem, and it was apparently sufficiently serious.

He missed half of last year with a knee injury, but returned to play a role on both defense and special teams. The former undrafted rookie was re-signed to a one-year deal this offseason.