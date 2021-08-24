Dolphins wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. limped off the field with a hamstring injury during a joint practice with the Falcons last week and he won’t be back on the field for Miami at all this year.

The Dolphins put Bowden on injured reserve Tuesday as they cut their roster down to 80 players. Bowden will not be eligible to return this season unless the Dolphins release him and he signs with another team.

Bowden was a Raiders third-round pick in 2020 and he was traded to the Dolphins before the start of the season. He had 28 catches for 211 yards and nine carries for 32 yards in 10 games as a rookie.

The Dolphins also released offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor and wide receiver Isaiah Ford while waiving wide receiver Robert Foster with an injury designation.

Dolphins put Lynn Bowden Jr. on IR, cut three originally appeared on Pro Football Talk