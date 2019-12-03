Dolphins put Kalen Ballage on IR

The Dolphins made a move at running back Tuesday, after losing one for the season Sunday.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Dolphins placed Kalen Ballage on injured reserve.

Ballage was carted off during Sunday’s game against the Eagles. He had started six games this year, rushing 74 times for 135 yards and three touchdowns.

To fill his roster spot, the Dolphins claimed running back Zach Zenner off waivers from the Cardinals.

That makes this his fourth team this year, after starting with the Lions, and having stints in New Orleans and Arizona.