Preston Williams isn’t the only Dolphins wide receiver who will open training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Head coach Brian Flores announced that Williams will be on the PUP list on Tuesday and the Dolphins officially made the move on Wednesday. They also announced that DeVante Parker is on the list with the first practice of camp set to start.

Parker posted 63 catches for 793 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games last season. He dealt with a hamstring injury that kept him out of two games late in the year.

The Dolphins also placed linebacker Elandon Roberts and offensive lineman D.J. Fluker on the PUP list. Tackle Larnel Coleman has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and the Dolphins have signed guard Tyler Marz.

Dolphins put DeVante Parker, Elandon Roberts on PUP list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk