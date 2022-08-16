Tight end Adam Shaheen‘s failed physical caused the Texans to back out of a trade with the Dolphins that would have sent Shaheen to Houston, but Shaheen won’t be playing for the Dolphins this season either.

Shaheen was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday as the Dolphins made roster moves to get down to the 85-player limit ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. Shaheen has been dealing with a knee injury.

Shaheen won’t be eligible to return to the active roster in Miami, but he could be released with an injury settlement at some point in the future. He had 24 catches for 260 yards and three touchdowns in 28 games for the team.

The Dolphins also waived offensive lineman Cole Banwart, wide receiver DeVonte Dedmon, cornerback Tino Ellis, and defensive lineman Jordan Williams. Ellis was waived with an injury designation, so he’ll revert to injured reserve if unclaimed.

Dolphins put Adam Shaheen on IR, waive four others originally appeared on Pro Football Talk