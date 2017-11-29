Dolphins promote De’Veon Smith

The Dolphins promoted running back De’Veon Smith from the practice squad.

Damien Williams injured his shoulder in the 35-17 loss to the Patriots, and Senorise Perry was diagnosed with a concussion. That left Kenyan Drake as the Dolphins’ only healthy running back at the end of the game.

Smith was inactive for one game this season. He spent the other 10 weeks on Miami’s practice squad.

He joined the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan on May 5 after playing in 49 games and rushing for 2,235 in his college career.