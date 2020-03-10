Dolphins promote Josh Grizzard to wide receivers coach

The Dolphins had an unexpected change to their coaching staff last month when wide receivers coach Karl Dorrell left the team to become the head coach at the University of Colorado.

Dorrell’s replacement was announced on Tuesday. The Dolphins have promoted Josh Grizzard to the wide receivers job for the 2020 season.

Grizzard spent the last two years of Adam Gase’s tenure and the first year of Brian Flores’ tenure as a quality control coach. After playing defensive back at Yale, Grizzard moved into coaching at Duke in 2013.

Dorrell’s departure was one of many changes to Flores’ staff since the end of the regular season. They also parted ways with offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to shake up the staff ahead of next season.

