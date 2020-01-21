Dolphins promote Josh Boyer to defensive coordinator

With the Dolphins allowing defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to leave for the same position with the Giants, Miami needed a new defensive coordinator. They now have one.

The Dolphins have promoted defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach to the position of defensive coordinator.

“Josh and I have coached together for 14 years,” coach Brian Flores said in a team-issued release. “He is smart, innovative, a great teacher and a strong communicator.”

The Dolphins also made official other staff changes: Chan Gailey will be offensive coordinator, Robby Brown becomes the quarterbacks coach, Austin Clark serves as outside linebackers coach, Curt Kuntz will work as assistant defensive backs coach, and Steve Marshall has been named offensive line coach.

After an 0-7 start, the Dolphins finished the year with five wins in nine games.