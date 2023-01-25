Dolphins are projected to get no compensatory picks in 2023 NFL draft

The Miami Dolphins may be getting used to the lack of draft picks, after making only four in 2022 and having just five this upcoming year. While Miami could be awarded compensatory picks for contributors leaving in free agency last year, Over the Cap’s Nick Korte is projecting that they won’t receive any in 2023.

Last offseason, the Dolphins didn’t lose many high-value players. Jacoby Brissett, Jesse Davis, Mack Hollins, Greg Mancz, Duke Johnson, Malcolm Brown, Phillip Lindsay, Albert Wilson, Justin Coleman and Sony Michel all signed with other teams, but none of them qualified for compensation.

Miami hasn’t received compensatory picks since the 2020 NFL draft when they were awarded fourth and seventh-round selections for the loss of Ja’Wuan James and Brandon Bolden.

