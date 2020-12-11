Dolphins will have prime opportunity versus Patriots in Week 15

The NFL is commonly referred to as ‘Not For Long’, a reminder of just how fluid the dynamics of the National Football League are on a year to year and week to week basis. The latest example comes in AFC East, where the New England Patriots are no longer serving as the exception to the rule. The Patriots owned the East division for two decades but now, in their first year without Tom Brady, suddenly find themselves on the brink. The Patriots fell last night to the Los Angeles Rams by a final score of 24-7, all but eliminating them from postseason play.

What a difference a few months makes. When the Dolphins and Patriots clashed in September to open the season, the perception was that New England would continue to be a formidable opponent. In many ways they are. But since a 21-11 Patriots victory in Week 1 against the Dolphins, the Patriots are 5-7 in the twelve games since. Miami, with a game yet to be played on Kansas City this Sunday, is 8-3 since playing the Patriots in Week 1. Hardly the divisional dynamics we’re used to seeing play out in the AFC East.

But while the two teams have moved in different directions, there’s going to be a major opportunity for the Dolphins in this game regardless of what happens between Miami and Kansas City this weekend. Miami, with a win in Week 15 over the Patriots, can formally eliminate New England from playoff contention, formally ensuring their season ends after Week 17. Those hopes for the Patriots are on life support after losing the Rams — but Miami can end them for good by discarding of New England in Week 15.

How Miami pieces together that game plan will be fascinating to watch. But with their own season aspirations on the line and the Patriots reeling after a dominant loss to the Rams last night, Miami will surely have something special cooked up to try to finish the job.