Dolphins practice squad LB Alexander Johnson announces he suffered torn Achilles

The Miami Dolphins have had a tough few weeks when it comes to the injury department on the defensive side of the ball.

After losing linebacker Jaelan Phillips to a torn Achilles and linebacker Jerome Baker to an MCL injury, another depth defender will miss time.

Practice squad linebacker Alexander Johnson announced on Instagram that he suffered a torn Achilles in practice and was placed on injured reserve.

Johnson, who will now miss the remainder of the season and likely part of the 2024 season as well, could’ve been in line to get the call-up to the active roster to help fill in for Baker prior to the injury.

Instead, Miami has turned to familiar face Calvin Munson, who they signed off of the New England Patriots practice squad.

