Dolphins practice squad gets adjustment entering weekend before season

The Miami Dolphins’ 53-man active roster has been stable since the team placed one waiver claim for the team on Wednesday afternoon this weekend — but there’s been plenty of reported movement on the team’s practice squad. As Miami has begun to construct their practice squad for the 2021 season, they certainly appear to have liked the opportunity to bring back players who were a part of the team at training camp. That is somewhat the thought process of an expanded practice squad amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the first place.

But there’s also been the opportunity to add key depth, such as DE Jabaal Sheard. And now, Miami appears to have passed on one of their training camp players and initial practice squad players and are taking a shot on a potential developmental talent.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported that running back Jordan Scarlett, who was one of the three backs to originally be reported to have a spot on the practice squad, has been cut — and in his place the Dolphins have signed former Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler.

Dolphins cut Jordan Scarlett from p squad as well. And sign former Illinois LB Milo Eifler to p squad. He was a Jets cut during camp who had 27 tackles in 5 starts for Illini last year https://t.co/isyCXd1DP9 — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 3, 2021

This move appears to be made in the same spirit of the Jabaal Sheard practice squad designation — additional depth for a position on the roster; although Eifler, a rookie in 2021, doesn’t offer the same level of NFL experience. Eifler is a plus athlete; he was credited with some impressive numbers during Illinois’ 2021 Pro Day as a 6-foot-2, 228 pound linebacker:

40 Yard Dash: 4.58s

Vertical Jump: 37″

Broad Jump: 10’06”

20 Yrd Shuttle: 4.35s

3-Cone Drill: 7.15s

Originally a member of the Washington Huskies program, Eifler was once upon a time a 4-star recruit according to 247 Sports and stayed there for two seasons before transferring to Illinois in 2018. He then shared two years at Illinois with current Dolphins defensive line coach Austin Clark, who held the same position with the Illini when Eifler transferred in.