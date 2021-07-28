Dolphins’ practice features lots of running, one huge pass from Tua, a notable injury departure.

The first training camp practice of 2021 for the Miami Dolphins is in the books and this is what happened:

It was a very run-centric day for the offense. Yes, the quarterbacks got their chance to throw up some passes, particularly in team drills.

And starter Tua Tagovailoa completed a 65-yard touchdown to Albert Wilson behind the secondary near the end of practice. That was definitely the highlight of this practice.

Second-teamer Jacoby Brissett completed a 20-yard strike to Allen Hurns on an adjacent field as the No. 2 offense worked against the No. 2 defense.

Both quarterbacks had a good day.

Tagovailoa did throw an interception by linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel and another interception by Jerome Baker.

But Miami’s quarterback spent most of this practice’s throws connecting on short and intermediate passes primarily with receiver Will Fuller and tight end Mike Gesicki. The Gesicki link is important because the tight end last year clearly had better games when Ryan Fitzpatrick played than when Tagovailoa played.

An important note on Fuller: He walked off the field with a trainer before the final 15 minutes of practice occurred. Fuller was not limping and didn’t seem in significant distress but this will bear monitoring.

Beyond the passing, much of this practice was spent running the ball. Myles Gaskin, the starting running back from a year ago, seemed quick in his movements.

Cornerback Xavien Howard, wanting a more money on his current contract, was at practice on Wednesday but to say he was very active throughout would be incorrect.

Howard participated in individual drills but sat out a large portion of the team drills. It didn’t seem to be related to his contract situation, however, because fellow starting cornerback Byron Jones also sat out a significant portion of team drills.

Noah Igbinoghene and Justin Coleman and Nik Needham got a lot of run this practice.

Rookie linebacker Jaelan Phillips, Miami’s No. 18 overall selection in the April draft, worked up and down the depth chart but it’s clear the Dolphins envision him joining the starters if not already then eventually.

As it should be.

Phillips, who was primarily a hand-in-the-dirt defensive end at the University of Miami, got a lot of work dropping into coverage.

The new Dolphins offense, the brainchild of co-offensive coordinators Eric Studesville and George Godsey, is going to be interesting to watch this camp and during the preseason.

From a layman’s vantage point, it includes a lot of the read-option type stuff last year’s offense had. And this:

Tagovailoa had several schemed rollouts this day. I’d say more than a handful.

Lots of rollouts to get the 6-foot quarterback out of the pocket and give him a clear view down the field.

For those of you interested in special teams (remember it’s 1/3rd of the game) the Dolphins are so far auditioning Jakeem Grant, Will Fuller and Jaylen Waddle returning punts. That’s a lot of speed at punt returner no matter who wins the job.

Finally ..

The Dolphins placed offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, wide receiver DeVante Parker, linebacker Elandon Roberts and wide receiver Preston Williams on the active/physically unable to perform list. They placed tackle Larnel Coleman on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Parker, Roberts and Williams all witnessed parts of practice from the sideline.

The Dolphins also signed guard Tyler Marz on Wednesday.