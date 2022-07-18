Dolphins position preview: Breaking down the CBs ahead of camp

The Miami Dolphins had an extremely busy offseason between the firings and hirings of head coaches, game-changing trades and impactful free agency signings.

This time in between minicamps/OTAs and training camp is a great opportunity to assess the state of Miami’s roster at each position before they hold true competitions at the end of this month and into August under new coach Mike McDaniel for the first time.

We’ve talked about quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive linemen, defensive linemen, linebackers and specialists but now it’s time to jump back to the defense and discuss the cornerbacks on the roster.

Roster locks: Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Nik Needham, Noah Igbinoghene, Keion Crossen

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins have one of the best cornerback groups in the game with Howard and Jones being the top pairing and Needham sliding in as the nickel corner. However, there’s not much there for depth.

Heading into his third season, Igbhinoghene needs to show that the Dolphins can count on him if Jones or Needham were to go down. Hopefully, with the additions of Sam Madison and Patrick Surtain to the coaching staff, there can be some improvements to the young corner’s game.

Crossen was signed this offseason for his special team’s ability. If he’s playing on defense, that likely means something went wrong.

On the bubble: Trill Williams

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Williams made the team as an undrafted free agent in 2021, but he only appeared in one game (19 total snaps between defense and special teams) the whole season.

That does give him a bit of a head start against anybody coming in for the first year, but there aren’t many of those. With just the overall lack of players at the position, it’s more likely that Williams makes it to the roster for a second season.

Unlikely to make the team: Kader Kohou

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Story continues

Kohou was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M-Commerce after the conclusion of the 2022 draft. While his collegiate games didn’t get the national coverage like Alabama or Georgia, Kohou has shared that he’s worked on special teams, in coverage and kick return roles, and was a leader for his defense.

If he were to make the roster over anyone it would be Williams, but it’s more likely that Kohou is either on the practice squad or working with another team in 2022.

1

1