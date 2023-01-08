Dolphins make playoffs, will face Bills on Wild Card Weekend

Entering the weekend, the Miami Dolphins needed to defeat the New York Jets in their Week 18 matchup, but they also needed the Buffalo Bills to take down the New England Patriots if they wanted to clinch a postseason berth.

Mike McDaniel’s team had some things break their way, and they got the results they were looking for, as the aqua and orange are headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Now, Miami will take on the team that helped them get into the postseason – the Bills – in a Wild Card game at High Mark Stadium. This will be the third time that the two teams have met this season, with each getting a victory in their first two battles.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire