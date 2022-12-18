Dolphins’ playoff odds drop again following loss to Bills

The Miami Dolphins were unable to put an end to their two-game losing streak on Saturday, as they were defeated by the Buffalo Bills in a prime-time matchup.

With just a few weeks left in the regular season, fans of teams that are in contention are constantly looking at postseason odds and scenarios as the final games play out.

Entering this weekend, the Dolphins had a 70% chance of making the playoffs, and a win could’ve catapulted their odds to 89%, according to FiveThirtyEight.

With a loss, however, Miami’s odds have fallen again – this time dropping to just 65%.

Luckily for the Dolphins, there are three games this weekend that could really shift things for them. If the New England Patriots lose to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Los Angeles Chargers lose to the Tennessee Titans and the New York Jets lose to the Detroit Lions, Mike McDaniel’s team could see their odds bounce back up to 78%.

