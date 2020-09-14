Dolphins players respond to Patriots QB Cam Newton's Instagram on postgame scuffle

Dolphins players respond to Cam Newton's Instagram on postgame scuffle originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton's latest Instagram post has drawn multiple responses from Miami Dolphins players in the aftermath of Sunday's Week 1 game at Gillette Stadium.

Shortly after the Patriots wrapped up a 21-11 win, Newton and a few Dolphins players appeared to get into a bit of a scuffle on the field. Newton had to be separated from his opponents and was visibly agitated by what had happened.

It looked like Dolphins players were trying to grab the chain Newton was wearing, and the veteran QB confirmed that in his postgame press conference.

"They was reaching for my chain. And I think that kind of got up under my skin," Newton said. He later added: "I still got my chain. I got two of them, as you can see."

Newton posted on Instagram a photo from Sunday's victory, along with the following caption:

Two players from the Dolphins defense have replied to Newton's post (WARNING: NSFW language below).

Defensive end Shaq Lawson wrote: "We don’t won’t that weak ass chain."

Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis wrote: "Man ain’t nobody want your fake ass chains shit was weak anyway 😂"

The Patriots and Dolphins won't play again until Dec. 20 in Miami, and even though that's several months away, it's probably worth circling that game on your calendar now given what happened in Week 1.