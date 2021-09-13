Dolphins players give Patriots QB Mac Jones praise after Week 1 win

Here's what Dolphins players said about Mac Jones after Week 1 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones didn't win his NFL debut Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, but the New England Patriots rookie quarterback did give the fan base hope for the future with a quality performance in the 17-16 loss.

The 2021 first-round draft pick completed 29 of 39 passes for 281 yards with one touchdown and zero turnovers. He didn't make many mistakes and gave his team a chance to win late in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately for the Patriots, penalties and fumbles were too much to overcome.

Here's a roundup of Dolphins player/coach reaction to Jones' debut in Week 1.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB

On what it was like going against Mac Jones...

"Well, I was happy for him. You know, it being his first real game with a crowd like this, I mean, I thought he made some really good throws. And their execution on third down I think was really good, and Mac looks like he fits perfectly into their offense and system. I was happy for him."

Jason McCourty, CB

On facing Mac Jones...

“He didn’t really make any mistakes, he was poised. Even watching him in the huddle getting guys in, yelling, commanding, and a lot of what he looked like in the preseason, is how he performed. He gave his team a chance to win. He didn’t really make any mistakes, didn’t throw any errant passes and he is a poised young guy. It was fun to see him and Tua [Tagovailoa] as college teammates being on opposite sidelines and it is obviously a lot more fun when you come out with a win.”

Xavien Howard, CB

Xavien Howard on Mac Jones, "...he was poised. He didn't make many mistakes and put his team in position to win." — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 13, 2021

Story continues

Brian Flores, Head Coach

On pressuring Mac Jones up the middle...

"I thought he did a really nice job. I thought he did a really nice job. Got the ball out, was able to kind of move their offense, pick up first downs, drive them down field. Yeah, I thought he did a very nice job."

On how he prepared for Mac Jones...

"Yeah, I mean, he played well. He moved the ball. Made the throws he needed to make. Made good decisions. I thought he played well. I thought we could have done some better things defensively. We'll make those corrections. But he played well."