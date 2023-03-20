Dolphins players already upset the Bills signed Trent Sherfield

Did the Buffalo Bills find a diamond in the rough with Trent Sherfield?

The Bills signed Sherfield to a one-year deal. The bulk of his career has been on the west coast.

He started his NFL journey with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. Then Sherfield shipped up to the San Francisco 49ers in 2021.

Last season, Sherfield had his career-best year with the Miami Dolphins.

If there’s anyone who thinks Sherfield will be that sleeper player for the Bills, it’s those teammates in Miami.

Following the news breaking that Sherfield had left the Dolphins for Buffalo, several of Sherfield’s former teammates in South Beach spoke out on social media. Tyreek Hill was among them, and they’re all shocked that Miami let him go.

A few of their reactions are NSFW, but they can be found below:

Tyreek Hill

Terron Armstead

Jevon Holland

