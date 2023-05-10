Dolphins to play Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany in Week 9

With the NFL schedules being released this week for the 2023 season, it was a possibility that the Miami Dolphins would be playing an international game, as three of their away opponents were set to host games in other counties.

The team announced on Wednesday that they’ll be taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany for their Week 9 matchup on November 5, 2023.

Pack your bags, we’re going to Germany! 🇩🇪 Dolphins vs. Chiefs coming at you live from Frankfurt this November! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/EQubZk1yZZ — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 10, 2023

The Dolphins are 1-4 in their five international contests, with all of the other contests being held in England. Miami last played internationally in 2021 when they lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021 on a game-winning 53-yard field goal by Matthew Wright.

If this game were to be played in Kansas City, it would’ve been Tyreek Hill’s return to face his former team, but that will have to wait.

