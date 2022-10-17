The Dolphins have started three different quarterbacks in their last three games and they’ll be making a change back to the first of those signal callers if all goes according to plan this week.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said at his Monday press conference that the team’s plan is for Tua Tagovailoa “to approach the week as the starter.” Tagovailoa has not played since suffering a concussion in Week Four, but he practiced fully last week and has made his way out of the concussion protocol.

Teddy Bridgewater started the Week Five loss to the Jets, but was placed in the concussion protocol after one offensive snap. Skylar Thompson replaced him and started Sunday’s loss to the Vikings, but left after suffering a hand injury. Bridgewater was active after being cleared from the protocol and took Thompson’s place.

McDaniel noted that Tagovailoa has not had a full week of practice since Week Three, but he’ll have a chance to to get in three days of work this week in order to ready himself to face the Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

Dolphins plan is for Tua Tagovailoa to work as starting QB this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk