Dolphins plan to start RT Austin Jackson’s 21-day return window this week

The Miami Dolphins have had injuries at both of their offensive tackle spots early this season with Terron Armstead leaving their Week 5 matchup and Austin Jackson spending four weeks on injured reserve.

However, there may be some good news when it comes to Jackson’s recovery from an ankle injury that landed him on injured reserve after the season opener. On Monday, head coach Mike McDaniel announced that the team plans to get Jackson practicing this week which will start his 21-day practice window for a return.

If Jackson isn’t activated by the end of the 21-day window, he’d be forced to miss the remainder of the season. This must mean he’s close to being back, but it might not be this week against the Minnesota Vikings.

Greg Little has been filling in at right tackle during Jackson’s absence, and it hasn’t exactly been perfect. Pro Football Focus has him with a 34.2 overall grade, allowing 16 pressures and one sack.

