Dolphins plan to start rookie QB Skylar Thompson vs. Vikings

At the start of the week of practice, the Miami Dolphins have two quarterbacks in concussion protocol – Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater.

Tagovailoa and Bridgewater are expected to return to the practice field this week, but they can’t be involved in live drills, so they’ll mostly just be throwing the ball around.

With that said, the Dolphins are still preparing for a Sunday afternoon matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium this weekend, and, according to head coach Mike McDaniel, it will be rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson who leads Miami’s offense.

Thompson was thrust into a much larger role than anticipated last week when Bridgewater went down on the first offensive play. The rookie finished the game with a passer rating of 58.4 after completing 19 of his 33 attempts for 166 and an interception.

McDaniel did say that there’s a potential for Bridgewater to clear the protocols this week in time for the game, but if he hasn’t had full practice time, he could back up Thompson on Sunday.

