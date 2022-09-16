Dolphins placing RT Austin Jackson on IR

The Miami Dolphins have a lot up in the air with injuries heading into their Week 2 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, but at least one of the questions has been answered.

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Friday that right tackle Austin Jackson, who is dealing with an ankle injury, is being placed on injured reserve. This designation will result in at least four missed games by Jackson, who will now be eligible to return in Week 5 against the New York Jets.

With left tackle Terron Armstead also limited with a toe injury, his status is also up in the air, but, for now, it looks like like Greg Little will be protecting Tua Tagovailoa’s blind side.

