Dolphins place Xavien Howard on IR, sign Clive Walford

The Dolphins announced they placed cornerback Xavien Howard on injured reserve Wednesday.

Howard injured his knee in Monday night’s loss to the Steelers, seeing action on 49 of 77 snaps and making an interception.

He ends his season with 17 tackles, four passes defensed and an interception in five appearances.

The Dolphins signed tight end Clive Walford to take Howard’s roster spot.

Walford spent the offseason and training camp with Miami before the Dolphins cut him Aug. 27.

He has played 45 NFL games with 11 starts after three seasons in Oakland (2015-17) and one with the Jets (2018). In his career, Walford has caught 70 passes for 768 yards and six touchdowns.