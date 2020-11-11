Dolphins place wide receiver Preston Williams on injured reserve

The Miami Dolphins have had a strong stretch of team performances over the course of the past two weeks. Since the bye week, Miami is 2-0 with wins over the NFC West’s Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals. But while the team’s fortunes have been good in the win column, their luck in the health department has definitely taken a turn for the worse. First it was RB Myles Gaskin, who was placed on injured reserve with a knee sprain. Then, RB Matt Breida missed the Dolphins’ Week 9 contest against Arizona with a hamstring issue.

And now, after a successful first half against Arizona, wide receiver Preston Williams is out indefinitely with a foot injury and will spend time on injured reserve. The news broke this morning that Williams, who left Miami’s 34-31 victory over Arizona, will be placed on the injured reserve list and is destined to spend at least three weeks out of action.

Dolphins are placing WR Preston Williams on injured reserve. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2020

This is a curveball that Miami certainly couldn’t have anticipated — but it will change Miami’s personnel groupings moving forward until the team gets some stability back in the wide receiver position. Mike Gesicki may be a primary beneficiary to the absence of Williams — as he’s big enough and quick enough to win against man coverage on the outside and have success in some of the contested situations that Williams had the most success with.

Miami will pivot. They always do. Yet after a strong performance against Arizona, you can’t help but feel for Williams — who missed the second half of 2019 with a knee injury as well. The Dolphins’ offense was destined to evolve now that Tua Tagovailoa is at the helm, it will continue to do so but perhaps on a different trajectory than we initially anticipated with the news that the team will be without Williams for the foreseeable future.