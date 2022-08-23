Dolphins place two players on injured reserve, waive three

In an effort to cut down to the NFL’s 80-man roster limit, the Miami Dolphins announced a number of moves on Tuesday morning.

The Dolphins announced that they waived safety Sheldrick Redwine, which was previously reported by the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson. They also announced that they’ve waived punter Sterling Hofrichter and linebacker Deandre Johnson.

On top of those moves, the Dolphins also placed cornerback Mackensie Alexander and fullback John Lovett on injured reserve, ending their seasons.

