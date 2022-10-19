The Dolphins put a couple of defensive players on injured reserve Wednesday.

The team announced that linebacker Trey Flowers and cornerback Nik Needham have gone on the list. Both players will have to miss at least four games, although Needham will definitely be out for a much longer period of time.

Needham tore his Achilles in last Sunday’s loss to the Vikings and will miss the rest of the season as a result of the injury. He had 21 tackles and two passes defensed this season.

Flowers injured his foot during the Vikings loss. He had four tackles in four appearances after signing with Miami in late August. Jaelan Phillips, Melvin Ingram, and Andrew Van Ginkel remain on hand at outside linebacker.

Dolphins place Trey Flowers, Nik Needham on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk