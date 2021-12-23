Dolphins place three players on the COVID list Thursday

COVID-19 has continued to work its way around the Miami Dolphins locker room.

On Thursday, the team announced that center Greg Mancz, tight end Cethan Carter, and linebacker Duke Riley have all been placed on the reserve/COVID list.

Mancz has been a backup center for most of the season, but he spent a few weeks on injured reserve. The team waived center Austin Reiter just over a week ago, so they’re stuck with just practice squad center Cameron Tom as a backup.

Riley has been a rotational linebacker and special teams guy this season. This may mean more opportunities for a guy like Sam Eguavoen if Riley can’t go.

Carter has played just 47 snaps on offense this year, bringing in two receptions for 16 yards, so the only thing they will have to worry about is his role on special teams.

These three join cornerback Justin Coleman, guard Robert Jones, and practice squad running back Gerrid Doaks on the reserve/COVID list. Since the first player tested positive just under two weeks ago, Miami has placed 11 players on the list in total.