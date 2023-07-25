Dolphins place Terron Armstead on active/PUP

Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead didn't practice during the offseason program, and he won't begin training camp on the practice field either.

Armstead was one of three players the team placed on the active/physically unable to perform list Tuesday.

Offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn and tight end Tanner Conner also went on the list.

The Dolphins activated rookie cornerback Ethan Bonner from the active/non-football injury list after he passed his physical.

In 2022, Armstead made the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in his career, his first with the Dolphins. But he missed four games and rarely practiced as he battled toe, pectoral, knee and hip injuries.

Cornerback Nik Needham, who is recovering from an Achilles injury that ended his 2022 season, already was on active/PUP.