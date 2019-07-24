Dolphins place T.J. McDonald on PUP, waive Jayrone Elliott

The Dolphins announced they placed safety T.J. McDonald on the physically unable to perform list.

Miami can activate McDonald at any time.

McDonald started 22 games the past two seasons. Last season, he made 84 tackles, three interceptions, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

The Dolphins also announced they waived linebacker Jayrone Elliott, who signed April 9.

Elliott led the AAF in sacks with 7.5 in eight games with the San Antonio Commanders.

Elliott signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He appeared in 38 games in three seasons, making 47 tackles, four sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The Packers traded him to the Cowboys in 2017, and he appeared in one game with Dallas.

He spent time with the Saints in the 2018 offseason.