The Dolphins announced Friday that they have placed a second-round tender on cornerback Nik Needham.

Needham appeared in all 17 games last season, with five starts. He scored his first career touchdown on an interception return at New Orleans in Week 16.

Needham, 25, finished 2021 with 59 tackles, two interceptions, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

He saw action on 607 defensive snaps and 147 on special teams in 2021.

Needham has played i45 career games with 22 starts since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He has totaled 171 tackles, three sacks, six interceptions, 23 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Dolphins place second-round tender on Nik Needham originally appeared on Pro Football Talk