The Dolphins placed offensive guard Robert Jones on the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday, the team announced.

He joins cornerback Justin Coleman and practice squad running back Gerrid Doaks on the Dolphins’ COVID-19 reserve list.

Jones has appeared in seven games for the Dolphins this season. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent, signing with the Dolphins this spring.

Jones was a two-year starter at Middle Tennessee State where he earned honorable mention All-Conference USA honors as a junior (2019) and senior (2020).

Dolphins place Robert Jones on COVID-19 reserve list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk