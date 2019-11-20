Dolphins place Reshad Jones, Bobby McCain on IR

Reshad Jones may have played his final snap for the Dolphins.

The veteran safety was one of three players placed on injured reserve by the team on Wednesday. Jones was the subject of trade talks at points heading into this season and more discussions about parting ways would make sense as Miami continues turning over their roster in 2020.

Jones, who has been with the Dolphins since 2010, has dealt with various injuries this season and had missed four games before returning for last Sunday’s loss to the Bills. He had 27 tackles this season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Dolphins also placed safety Bobby McCain and wide receiver Gary Jennings on injured reserve. McCain hurt his shoulder against Buffalo and ends his season with 25 tackles and an interception in nine games.

Jennings was a fourth-round pick by the Seahawks this year and landed with the Dolphins as a waiver claim earlier this month. His only game action with Miami came last Sunday and Jennings did not catch any passes.

The Dolphins signed safety Adrian Colbert off of Seattle’s practice squad and promoted defensive tackle Gerald Willis from their own practice squad to fill two of the spots. The third will be filled by linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel as he’s been activated from injured reserve.