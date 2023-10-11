Dolphins place RB De’Von Achane on IR

The Miami Dolphins have been evaluating rookie running back De’Von Achane, who sustained a knee injury during the team’s Week 5 win over the New York Giants.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dolphins have placed Achane on injured reserve, knocking him out for the team’s next four games.

Miami will be without the former Aggie for their matchups against the Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs. And, with their bye week coming in Week 10, he’ll be able to return against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11 at the earliest.

Head coach Mike McDaniel has been extremely cautious with injuries since he took over last year, so they’ll give him the next five weeks to rest before they even have to think about getting him back on the field.

In the meantime, the Dolphins have Raheem Mostert, Salvon Ahmed and Chris Brooks on the active roster with Jeff Wilson Jr. able to come back from injured reserve this week if Miami wishes.

This is an unfortunate bump in an incredible start to Achane’s career, as he’s currently leading the league in yards per attempt (12.1).

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire