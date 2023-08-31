Dolphins place RB Jeff Wilson Jr. on IR, bring back three to active roster

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr.’s injuries appear to be more serious than originally anticipated.

Wilson was placed on injured reserve Thursday morning, along with the expected moves of corner back Jalen Ramsey and offensive lineman Robert Jones going on IR.

With the three roster spots, Miami announced it signed cornerbacks Justin Bethel and Parry Nickerson and tight end Tyler Kroft back onto the active roster.

The three players placed on IR will now miss at least the first four games of the regular season. Cornerback Nik Needham, who is on the reserve/physically-unable-to-perform list for his Achilles injury recovery, will also be forced to miss the season’s first four games.

Wilson was dealing with midsection and finger injuries. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Sunday, if it were up to Wilson, he would’ve played in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the ailments will now hold him out several weeks.

On Thursday, ahead of Dolphins practice, McDaniel called his combination of ailments a “sneaky situation.”

“His injuries are not ideal for someone that, in their job description, someone is trying to tackle them every play,” McDaniel said.

The Dolphins will start the season with four tailbacks on the active roster — Raheem Mostert, De’Von Achane, Salvon Ahmed and undrafted rookie Chris Brooks, who was a surprise selection to make the active roster on Tuesday’s cut-down day.

Ramsey is expected to make a late-season return from the meniscus surgery for the left knee injury suffered on the second day of training camp in late July. Jones suffered an MCL sprain in a knee in the Aug. 19 preseason game at the Houston Texans that should keep him out a considerable time.

The Dolphins did not have to place defensive back and special teamer Elijah Campbell on injured reserve, as general manager Chris Grier said Wednesday. They also avoided safety Brandon Jones going on IR in his recovery from last year’s season-ending knee injury. Bethel being signed back onto the roster is also a positive sign for his recovery timeline.

McDaniel said Thursday he expects Campbell and Bethel back within the first quarter of the season, thus not necessitating a short-term IR designation.

Along with Bethel, Nickerson and Kroft were brought back to the team after spending camp with Miami. The vested veterans, who could’ve signed with any team upon their release, opted not to go elsewhere.

— McDaniel was still not ready to name a backup quarterback Thursday. Competition will continue between Mike White and Skylar Thompson to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa.