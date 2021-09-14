Miami will be without one of its starting defensive tackles for at least three weeks.

The Dolphins announced on Tuesday that they’ve placed Raekwon Davis on injured reserve. Davis suffered a knee injury during the Week One contest against the Patriots.

A second year player out of Alabama, Davis appeared in all 16 games for Miami in 2020 with 12 starts. He recorded 40 total tackles as a rookie.

With Davis sidelined, fellow defensive lineman John Jenkins received the bulk of Davis’ snaps in Week One. Miami also has defensive tackle Benito Jones on its practice squad.

Dolphins place Raekwon Davis on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk