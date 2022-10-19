Dolphins place Nik Needham, Trey Flowers on injured reserve

The Miami Dolphins are still dealing with injury issues that have plagued them through the first third of the season.

On Wednesday, the team announced that they’ve placed cornerback Nik Needham and Trey Flowers on injured reserve. Both will have to miss at least four weeks, but we already know that Needham will miss the remainder of the year with a torn Achilles.

Flowers’ injury, which was listed as a foot when he left Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, could see him return by Week 12 for a matchup with the Houston Texans.

Miami needed to clear a spot on their active roster with offensive tackle Austin Jackson expecting to return in the coming weeks. Now, they’ll have an extra just in case.

