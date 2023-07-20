Dolphins place Nik Needham on the active/PUP list

The Dolphins placed cornerback Nik Needham on the active/physically unable to perform list Thursday ahead of training camp, the team announced.

Needham is working his way back from the injury that ended his 2022 season.

He tore his Achilles tendon during an Oct. 16 game against the Vikings.

Needham posted a video on social media last month, showing him running. He attended the team's offseason workouts but watched from the side.

The Dolphins re-signed him as a free agent this season, giving Needham a $1.8 million contract with $750,000 guaranteed.

Needham signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of UTEP in 2019. He has 192 tackles, six interceptions, 25 passes defensed and three sacks in his career.