Dolphins place Myles Gaskin on IR, activate Liam Eichenberg

The Miami Dolphins have been missing two starters from their Week 1 offensive line with Austin Jackson and Liam Eichenberg sidelined with injuries. However, they’ll be getting some help back soon.

The team announced on Tuesday that they’ve activated Eichenberg from the injured reserve after missing the last six games. The former Notre Dame offensive lineman had to be activated this week or he would’ve been forced to miss the remainder of the season. However, it’s unclear whether or not he’ll getting the starting left guard spot back from Robert Jones.

To make room for Eichenberg on the roster, Miami opted to place running back Myles Gaskin on injured reserve, ending his regular season. He could return if the Dolphins make it to the AFC Championship.

For now, they’ll continue to rely on Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., and Salvon Ahmed can serve as depth.

